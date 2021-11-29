Giorgio Armani Group Partners With La Scala Theater on Opening Night

×
For the occasion, the floral arrangements featured inside the storied Milan theater will be curated by Armani/Fiori.

Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani at the inauguration of the new Armani Casa flagship in Milan. Lodovico Colli di Felizzano

ARMANI’S SUPPORT: The Giorgio Armani Group will partner with the La Scala Theater on the opening night of the 2021/2022 season on Dec. 7 and, for the occasion, the floral arrangements featured inside the venue will be curated by Armani/Fiori.

“After a difficult period for the world of theater and music, this opening night at La Scala assumes a powerful symbolic value,” said Armani. “The new season is starting at one of the city’s most important institutions and after months of performances being staged at a reduced capacity, La Scala will finally open its doors to a full house. I am delighted to be in attendance, once again, and not just as a spectator and Milanese resident, but as a partner for the evening and creator of the floral decorations inside the theater. This is a moment of great energy and joy both for me and for Milan.”

Further showing his support. Armani will also post a message on Milan’s Via Broletto billboard depicting the theater filled with spectators and the handwritten greeting Bentornata! [Welcome back!]. Starting in early December, the same image will cover bus and tram stops located around the city.

As reported, the Armani Group in April said it was becoming supporting founder of the storied Milanese theater’s foundation, created in 1997. The institution has an active role in spreading the art of music in Italy and abroad through the preservation and promotion of its rich musical, artistic and technical heritage.

Among the first to support the foundation since its establishment, Armani reinforced its support of Teatro alla Scala at a moment when the Italian cultural and artistic scene was still suffering the consequences of the pandemic, which had frozen all theaters’ activities.

Last week, Armani received the Knight Grand Cross decorated with Grand Cordon recognition by Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella. This is the country’s highest merit award, part of the country’s Order of Merit, which is bestowed upon personalities that have excelled in the fields of literature, the arts, economy, public service, and social, philanthropic and humanitarian activities.

Armani has long shown his support of Milan, where his fashion career took off more than four decades ago, as well as throughout the pandemic when the designer launched different initiatives to express his support of the city’s citizens and to Italy in general.

During the first wave of the coronavirus, Armani donated 1.25 million euros to Italy’s Civil Protection and a range of Italian hospitals and institutions in the country, including the Luigi Sacco, San Raffaele and the Istituto dei Tumori in Milan and Rome’s Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani. He contributed to the Bergamo and Piacenza hospitals, both badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the Versilia hospital in Tuscany, for a total of 2 million euros in donations.

In addition, he converted his four Italian production sites to manufacture single-use medical overalls for the protection of health care providers working amid COVID-19 and unveiled initiatives aimed at supporting nonprofit organizations in the fight against the pandemic and poverty, as well as those focused on environmental protection, as reported.

