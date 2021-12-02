×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Gildo Zegna Discusses Road to IPO

Fashion

Chanel Reveals Its New Miami Design District Boutique

Business

Fashion’s Freshman Class, IPO Newbies in a Strange New World

Giorgio Armani Group Stops Use of Angora Wool

The decision is effective from the fall 2022 season onward, adding angora to the list of excluded materials within its fur-free policy.

Giorgio Armani with the Onda chaise
Giorgio Armani with the Onda chaise longue created for his Armani Casa collection. Courtesy Photo.

GIVING UP ANGORA: The Giorgio Armani Group said it is committing to stopping the use of angora wool across all lines, effective from the fall 2022 season onward, adding it to the list of excluded materials within its fur-free policy.

“I am pleased to announce the abolition of angora wool from all the collections of the Armani Group, testimony to our tangible commitment in monitoring our production with respect to protecting the natural world,” the Italian designer said. “I have always believed in innovation and research of new materials and innovative methods for processing traditional raw materials.”

In 2016, in agreement with the Fur Free Alliance, the group announced its plans to eliminate the use of animal fur from all its products starting with the fall 2016 season.

This is the latest step in the group’s initiatives to promote sustainability across its supply chain. Armani is a signatory of the Fashion Pact presented at the G7 in 2019, and in July, it announced its targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emission, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, or SBTi.

Related Galleries

Armani is part of the fashion task force of the Sustainable Markets Initiative launched by The Prince of Wales, chaired by Federico Marchetti, founder of the Yoox Net-a-porter Group, and is represented by Giuseppe Marsocci, deputy managing director at the Armani Group. The Prince of Wales launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2020, with the goal to lead and accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable future.

Last year, the Armani Group unveiled initiatives aimed in particular at supporting nonprofit organizations in the fight against the pandemic and poverty, as well as those focused on environmental protection, for example partnering with Food1st, an initiative with a dual agenda to support New York City restaurants and help feed emergency service workers and members of the city’s community in need, and supporting Save the Children for a project in Mozambique targeting motherhood and neonatal health.

The designer also penned an open letter to WWD in 2020 urging further vigilance to bring fashion to a higher social and environmental awareness and calling for action on “the overproduction of garments and a criminal nonalignment between the weather and the commercial season. The decline of the fashion system as we know it began when the luxury segment adopted the operating methods of fast fashion, mimicking the latter’s endless delivery cycle in the hope of selling more, yet forgetting that luxury takes time, to be achieved and to be appreciated.”

Furthermore, the Armani Group has been involved with international working groups on the adoption of all measures aimed at the progressive reduction of chemicals considered to be potentially hazardous.

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Giorgio Armani Group Is Stopping the

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad