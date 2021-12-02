Giorgio Armani Group Stops Use of Angora Wool

GIVING UP ANGORA: The Giorgio Armani Group said it is committing to stopping the use of angora wool across all lines, effective from the fall 2022 season onward, adding it to the list of excluded materials within its fur-free policy.

“I am pleased to announce the abolition of angora wool from all the collections of the Armani Group, testimony to our tangible commitment in monitoring our production with respect to protecting the natural world,” the Italian designer said. “I have always believed in innovation and research of new materials and innovative methods for processing traditional raw materials.”

In 2016, in agreement with the Fur Free Alliance, the group announced its plans to eliminate the use of animal fur from all its products starting with the fall 2016 season.

This is the latest step in the group’s initiatives to promote sustainability across its supply chain. Armani is a signatory of the Fashion Pact presented at the G7 in 2019, and in July, it announced its targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emission, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, or SBTi.

Armani is part of the fashion task force of the Sustainable Markets Initiative launched by The Prince of Wales, chaired by Federico Marchetti, founder of the Yoox Net-a-porter Group, and is represented by Giuseppe Marsocci, deputy managing director at the Armani Group. The Prince of Wales launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2020, with the goal to lead and accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable future.

Last year, the Armani Group unveiled initiatives aimed in particular at supporting nonprofit organizations in the fight against the pandemic and poverty, as well as those focused on environmental protection, for example partnering with Food1st, an initiative with a dual agenda to support New York City restaurants and help feed emergency service workers and members of the city’s community in need, and supporting Save the Children for a project in Mozambique targeting motherhood and neonatal health.

The designer also penned an open letter to WWD in 2020 urging further vigilance to bring fashion to a higher social and environmental awareness and calling for action on “the overproduction of garments and a criminal nonalignment between the weather and the commercial season. The decline of the fashion system as we know it began when the luxury segment adopted the operating methods of fast fashion, mimicking the latter’s endless delivery cycle in the hope of selling more, yet forgetting that luxury takes time, to be achieved and to be appreciated.”

Furthermore, the Armani Group has been involved with international working groups on the adoption of all measures aimed at the progressive reduction of chemicals considered to be potentially hazardous.