Giorgio Armani is no stranger to athletic partnerships, particularly in Italy. Most recently, the brand has been the official outfitter of the Italian Olympic team, as well as the Italian soccer team during their UEFA European Championship win this year. Armani himself owns the AX Armani Exchange Olimpia Milano basketball team in Milan.

Now, the Italian brand turns to the NFL — in Los Angeles — marking its first partnership in American football and sports collaboration in L.A. Pairing up with the Los Angeles Chargers, owned by Dean Spanos, Armani is the “luxury style partner” of the team’s premium membership program, Chargers LUX.

“Armani was exploring ways to tap into the affluent burgeoning sports market in L.A., and the Chargers were looking at ways to continue to elevate their LUX membership value and benefits by bringing on an iconic style partner,” said Chargers LUX vice president Kevin Gessay in an exclusive statement to WWD. “When considering premium clientele in Los Angeles, where expectations are off the charts and access and unique experiences are the ultimate currency, the partnership answered both of our business objectives in a manner that is unrivaled.”

VIPs, Chargers premium members and loyal Armani clients can expect special events, activations and customized merchandise year-round as part of the team’s hospitality program in L.A., where Armani has a long-standing history in Hollywood — particularly on the red carpet — and a boutique at 436 North Rodeo Drive.

“This partnership is all about connection; bringing our two worlds together and creating unique experiences and providing access,” continued Gessay.