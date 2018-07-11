SELF-MODELED: Giorgio Armani stepped back in the studio to front the fall ad campaign for his A|X Armani Exchange label.

This emphasized the new course of the brand, although it is not the first time the designer has posed for a campaign: in 2013 he modeled for his Eau Pour Homme fragrance and for the Giorgio Armani Made to Measure line.

For his latest cameo appearance, Armani was lensed by self-taught American photographer Billy Kidd alongside three young talents, including famous Dutch DJ, record producer and musician Martin Garrix; Chinese singer and actor Li Yifeng, and Selah Marley, daughter of Lauryn Hill and Bob Marley’s granddaughter.

The designer explained he decided to enlist “three versatile talents, capable of speaking to their peers. And then there’s me, representing the continuous dialogue between the Armani world and new generations, in pursuit of a free, casual and creative style.” To wit, Armani appears clad in distressed white denim pants — although he toned down the youthful look with a black V-neck T-shirt and black blazer.

The colorful images are set inside a historic Milan palazzo, which was given an edgier and more contemporary twist via a series of neon lights in bright colors. The campaign includes a behind-the-scenes movie filmed by director Francesco Meneghini.

While the 19-year-old Marley is a new face for the brand, Garrix and Yifeng have fronted the label’s campaigns since 2017, following the designer’s revelation that he was reorganizing his brands. That year, Armani said he planned to cease the Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans brands, which have been blended into the three main lines: Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani and A|X Armani Exchange. The new strategy was effective starting with spring 2018.