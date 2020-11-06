Giorgio Armani is doubling down on Las Vegas retail.

The Italian designer has opened a boutique at The Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Strip, joining Louis Vuitton, Prada, Hermès, Gucci, Fendi and other luxury players in the Daniel Libeskind-designed, faceted, crystalline 500,000-square-feet shopping center.

The Armani store covers 1,246 square feet, with the designer’s signature sleek and minimalist aesthetic, fine-textured wall-coverings, galvanized metals and marble-effect flooring.

It stocks men’s and women’s collections, including ready-to-wear and made-to-measure, has an Armani Beauty nook and features the brand’s La Prima handbag collection. Two La Prima styles are exclusive to the Crystals location, a silver crystal-embellished shoulder bag and blue crystal-embellished clutch.

The Crystals shop is the second Las Vegas location for the designer, who also has a boutique at The Forum Shops.