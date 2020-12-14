TICK TOCK: Giorgio Armani is planning the launch of a namesake fine watches collection in a collaboration with luxury Swiss watchmaker Parmigiani Fleurier. This is the first such project for the designer.

The first models will be available starting November 2021 only in select Giorgio Armani boutiques around the world.

The timepieces will be crafted entirely by hand and be offered in numbered editions.

“The collaboration with Parmigiani Fleurier happened naturally,” said Armani. “We share a passion for perfection and the pursuit of beauty as an expression of timeless values. This series of watches is the synthesis of my vision, made up of precise lines and exquisite materials, applied to unique products. I think that an object that expresses aesthetic excellence, quality and craftsmanship is meant to last forever. In Parmigiani Fleurier, I’ve found the perfect partner to experiment with a new language.”

Parmigiani Fleurier was founded by Michel Parmigiani in 1996.

The founder’s “future-oriented vision for preserving the excellence of watchmaking is enhanced by this venture with one of the most brilliant companies in the world,” said Davide Traxler, chief executive officer of Parmigiani Fleurier. “Giorgio Armani’s idea of style is unique and iconic. We’re honored that our artisans will be able to express this vision through a product with the quality and finishes that we are known for.”

Last year, Giorgio Armani launched a high-jewelry collection, which was unveiled in Milan.

The designer’s Emporio Armani watches have been produced under a licensing agreement with Fossil Group Inc. since 1997.