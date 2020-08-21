Who doesn’t like a promotion?

Chinese actor Hu Ge, who is set to take the lead role in Wong Kar-wai’s new film “Blossoms Shanghai,” has been promoted from Emporio Armani’s Asia Pacific brand ambassador to Giorgio Armani’s global ambassador.

Giorgio Armani thinks Hu’s talent deserves global recognition. “Over the years of working with Hu Ge, I’ve witnessed his growth and constant focus and passion for his career. I’m glad that our collaboration has stepped into a new phase. The masculinity he exudes perfectly personifies the essence of Giorgio Armani,” the designer said.

“I’m excited to be featured in the new Giorgio Armani campaign,” said Hu, who will also appear in Giorgio Armani’s ready-to-wear and eyewear fall 2020 campaigns that will be relased in the Asia Pacific region from late Auguest.

“I favor Armani from my heart, not only because of its pure design, extraordinary craftsmanship, and timeless elegance and glamour, but also because of Mr. Armani’s persistence in his own philosophy that has been constantly inspiring me,” he added.

With 71 million followers on Weibo, Hu is one to China’s most popular actors. He previosuly served as Piaget and Chanel’s regional ambassador.