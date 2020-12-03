Giorgio Armani will open its relocated Armani/Casa store in the Miami Design District on Saturday. The shop is moving to 3820 NE Second Avenue from its temporary location at 10 NE 39th Street.

The new 5,300-square foot boutique has six glass windows facing the street. The decor incorporates the new concept first revealed in Milan’s flagship boutique on Corso Venezia, which features sleek lines in pale oak and thin, vertical slit platinum metal mesh screens hung from the ceiling to filter the light, allowing a muted view of the furniture displayed.

The boutique features furniture and furnishings, accessories, decor and fabrics. The main color is platinum, with red and bottle green tones of objects and accessories. The space will showcase the current season’s furniture, lamps, upholstered pieces and accessories, as well as wall coverings, fabrics, rugs and textiles. Kitchen and bath systems merge stylistic features and technology. Armani/Casa also has an interior design service available.

Armani/Casa, founded in 2000, has a total of 41 stores in 29 countries. In addition to Miami, the stores are located in such cities as Milan, Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing.