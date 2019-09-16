LONDON CALLS ARMANI: This is shaping up to be a year of accolades for Giorgio Armani, who is set to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award from the British Fashion Council in December, according to industry sources.

The designer will follow Miuccia Prada and Ralph Lauren in accepting the prize as part of The Fashion Awards in London, which takes place this year on Dec. 2 at Royal Albert Hall.

Spokespeople for Giorgio Armani and the British Fashion Council declined to comment.

Armani will pick up his London accolade one month after scooping the 2019 John B. Fairchild Honor award at the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit, which runs on Oct. 29 and 30 in New York.

At the WWD summit, Armani will be recognized before an audience of more than 250 c-level executives on the opening night, which will be held at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel.

Previous John B. Fairchild Honors went to Leonard Lauder, the late Karl Lagerfeld and Ralph Lauren.