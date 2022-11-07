Giorgio Armani Headed to St. Moritz for Neve Collection Runway Show

GIORGIO ON THE SLOPES: Giorgio Armani is clearly having a thing with winter sports.

After revealing that his Emporio Armani’s EA7 line will be the technical outfitter of the Italian Winter Sports Federation’s team, or FISI, his namesake company said the Giorgio Armani Neve collection will tour ski resort destinations in Europe this winter.

Touching down first on Dec. 10 in St. Moritz, the brand will stage a runway show to present Neve’s fall 2022 collection in the square overlooking the Olympia Stadium that hosted the Winter Olympic Games twice, in 1928 and 1948.

First introduced in 2021, the Neve collection comprises mountain-ready apparel and accessories, with a strong focus on outerwear and performance-geared sportswear as well as après-ski clothing.

The skiwear and high altitude-proof attire and equipment is expected to stand out against the 1927 building, which will be covered in mirror panels and metal details for the occasion.

In tandem with the show, the Giorgio Armani boutique in the Swiss luxury winter destination will mount a special set-up characterized by vertical mirror panels reflecting the wintery surroundings.

A look from the Giorgio Armani Neve fall 2022 collection. Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

The St. Moritz event will be followed by an exclusive dinner. The Neve collection will then touch down in Megève, France, from Dec. 6 to March 20; Verbier, Switzerland from Dec. 18 to March 18, and Courchevel, France, from Feb. 11 to April 7.