MILAN — Giorgio Armani is the latest designer to take his resort collection on the road.

Armani is staging his first runway event for a pre-collection on May 24 in Tokyo. The venue and other particulars could not immediately be learned.

The show is to coincide with the reopening of the Giorgio Armani Tokyo flagship situated in the Ginza shopping district. The designer plans to fete the reopening the same night of the show with a cocktail event.

The store was first unveiled in 2007 inside the Armani/Ginza Tower, which features the Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani and Armani Casa collections, along with the brand’s then-first spa, an Italian restaurant and a Privé bar.

Armani last hosted a runway show in Tokyo in 2007 as part of his One Night Only series of events, parading his spring 2008 Giorgio and Emporio Armani collections. Last year the format was slated to take place in Shanghai on May 25, but was postponed for technical and logistic reasons.

Last November, Valentino staged a runway show combining for the first time its men’s and women’s pre-fall collections in Tokyo, and a few days later Dior Men showcased its first men’s pre-fall runway show with a collection designed by Kim Jones in the Japanese metropolis.

Armani’s announcement follows that of Gucci, which will hold its resort show on May 28 at the Capitoline Museums in Rome and Dior, which will stage its resort show this year in Marrakech on April 29. Chanel is set to show its cruise collection at the Grand Palais in Paris on May 3, while Prada will present resort in New York on May 2, with Louis Vuitton to follow on May 8. Alberta Ferretti will showcase her resort collection at the Musée Océanographique in Monaco on May 18 while Max Mara will show its 2020 resort collection in Berlin on June 3.