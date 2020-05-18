GETTING UP TO SPEED: The Armani Group reopened stores in Italy on Monday, and released a new advertising campaign.

Charles Leclerc is the new face of the Giorgio Armani Made to Measure spring 2020 ads. This marks the first time the 22-year-old Monégasque racing driver, currently competing for the Ferrari stable, fronts a fashion campaign.

“Charles Leclerc is a very promising racing driver. He has achieved considerable success despite his young age, and this is an indication of his will and determination, as well as his obvious talent. He is fresh-faced and has an energetic physical presence that my Made to Measure collection enhances and matches well,” Armani said.

Photographed by John Balsom in Saint-Tropez before the COVID-19 outbreak, Leclerc appears in a range of cinematic black and white images, which debuted in Italian printed media on Monday.

Launched in 2006, the Made to Measure service is available at the Giorgio Armani stores globally.

Born in 1997 in Monaco, Leclerc won the GP3 Series championship in 2016 and the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2017. Last year, he joined Scuderia Ferrari and became the second-youngest driver to qualify in pole position in Formula One at the Bahrain Grand Prix. He also took his first career win in Belgium last September, followed by winning his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver the following week, which crowned him as a fan favorite in Italy and goosed his audience on Instagram to three million followers.