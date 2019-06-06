ARMANI’S FIRST: There’s a first time for everything. Despite the fashion longevity of Kate Moss, the model has never fronted a Giorgio Armani campaign. This is changing with the Italian designer’s fall ads for his namesake brand. Armani has tapped Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, who have already collaborated with him in the past, to photograph Moss, who sports a new hairdo — a sleek, straight, fringed bob in a very light shade of blonde.

The photographs are in both black and white and color — emphasizing the collection’s “Rhapsody in Blue” theme, as Armani called it, after the Gershwin song.

The set is minimal, with a focus on the clothes and on Moss, in sync with the designer’s belief expressed earlier this year: “It’s time for elegance again.”

“A first-time interpreter of the Armani style to which her feisty, free-spirited sensual presence is brought to bear, Kate Moss stands out as a woman of singular beauty, whose personality and energy decisively set her apart from the fleeting fads of the moment,” said the company. The campaign will bow next week.

Models Daisuke Ueda and Thijs Stenneberg appear wearing the label’s men’s line. For the first time, the designer’s signature brand was shown in a coed format in February at the Armani Silos exhibition space in Milan.