ITALIAN AMBASSADORS: Kicking off at the end of the month, the upcoming Formula One World Championship is already set to be a key promotional vehicle for Italy.

Giorgio Armani said Tuesday it has signed a multiyear sponsorship of the Scuderia Ferrari racing team. Under the agreement, the fashion house is to supply formal attire and travel wear to the Ferrari team’s management, drivers and technicians to be worn at official events and during transfers linked to Formula One’s Grand Prix international races.

“Today, more than ever, we need to pull together as a system to promote Italian excellence, creating a synergistic dialogue among different disciplines,” Armani said. “Ferrari is a world-renowned symbol of Italy, and I am proud of this collaboration. I have created an elegant wardrobe that the race drivers will wear during their travels, hoping that we can all get back moving, ready for the recovery of our country, all of us together.”

“Armani is synonymous with Italian style and elegance: We share the same pride in representing our country around the world. From today, Scuderia Ferrari and Giorgio Armani are joining one another to be stronger together, on motor racing circuits and beyond,” echoed Ferrari’s chairman John Elkann, who also is chairman of the Agnelli family holding company Exor, which on Monday took a 24 percent stake in luxury footwear brand Christian Louboutin.

The Armani formal attire for men will include a navy suit crafted from a jacquard wool fabric with a micro-chevron pattern. This will be styled with a white, small-collared shirt, a water-repellent technical wool overcoat and matching accessories, including a tie, belt and shoes. The women’s counterpart will comprise a classic-cut, wool suit worn with a crew-neck shirt in double silk georgette and a technical cady overcoat, and accessorized with a shoulder bag and napa leather pumps.

As for the travel wear range, the brand looked at the Emporio Armani line to offer comfortable and practical solutions. Water-repellent outerwear, a two-button deconstructed jacket, sporty-cut trousers, polo shirts and shirts will be part of the line. For men, this will be complemented by a sweatshirt, a parka with a detachable inner down jacket and a windbreaker, while for women it will include a double-breasted coat. All pieces will be emblazoned with the Ferrari logo.

Scuderia Ferrari’s drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are likely to officially debut the new attire on Wednesday, when the new Ferrari SF21 car will be unveiled.

This is not the first time Armani will dress Leclerc. As reported, last year the brand tapped him for its made-to-measure campaign, marking the first time the 23-year-old Monégasque race car driver fronted a fashion ad.

Overall, the sponsorship follows the deal the two parties signed in 2019, when Ferrari revealed it was working on a lifestyle project, launching apparel collections to be produced by Armani’s manufacturing sites under a long-term agreement. The collections have not been unveiled yet.

Creative director Rocco Iannone was tasked with developing the creative content, design and image of all of Ferrari’s own and licensed women’s, men’s and children’s apparel and accessories collections. At the time, Iannone said the collections will be placed in the high-end price range in sync with the Ferrari label’s positioning.

Slated to kick off on March 28, the 2021 Formula One World Championship is due to be contested over 23 Grand Prix races worldwide, starting in Bahrain. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are the defending World Drivers’ and World Constructors’ champions, respectively, having won both titles in 2020.

Earlier this month, two other Italian players revealed sponsorships for the contest. Italian denim specialist Replay partnered with the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team and will dress its drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll in more relaxed moments away from the track.

Italy’s premium sparkling wine label Ferrari Trento — which is not related to the Scuderia Ferrari racing team nor the namesake car manufacturer — also said last week that it inked a three-year sponsorship deal with Formula One, becoming the official celebratory drink supplier for the competition.