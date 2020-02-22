CHANGE OF PLANS: Giorgio Armani said late Saturday evening that his signature brand’s women’s fall show will be held behind closed doors, “given the recent developments of the coronavirus in Italy.”

“The show will be filmed in an empty theater, without press and buyers” and will be visible on Armani.com, the brand’s Instagram and Facebook accounts at 5 p.m. C.E.T., the company said in a brief note.

The designer was meant to hold two shows, at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. C.E.T., in his Via Bergognone headquarters, closing Milan Fashion Week, which kicked off on Feb. 19. “The decision was made to avoid exposing guests to any dangers to their health,” said the company. Armani held his Emporio Armani fall show on Friday.

As reported a few hours earlier, international eyewear trade show Mido has postponed its upcoming edition slated to run Feb. 29 to March 2 at Milan’s Rho-Fiera fairgrounds due to uncertainty over the coronavirus epidemic in Italy.

The fair’s organizer said the trade show would be held between the end of May and early June.

As of Saturday night, according to media reports, 60 Italians were diagnosed with the virus in the past two days, including 47 people in the Lombardy region, of which one resides on the outskirts of Milan. On Friday, the first Italian patient to be detected with the virus was hospitalized in intensive care. The 38-year-old man is an employee at the Unilever facility located in Casalpusterlengo, a small town a one-hour drive from Milan.