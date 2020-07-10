Giorgio Armani is heading out East for the summer.

Armani will open a pop-up shop at 54 Newtown Lane in East Hampton on Saturday, the designer’s 86th birthday. The store is expected to remain open through October. It is Armani’s first pop-up in the Hamptons.

The shop, which measures 3,635 total square feet, has 1,817 square feet of selling space. It is near to such stores as Brunello Cucinelli, Tory Burch and Jimmy Choo.

The jungle-themed Armani boutique highlights “the world of Armani” with a special presentation of the brand’s La Prima collection, the range of bags launched last fall that through specific production techniques, manual craftsmanship and tailored stitching tells the evolution of artisanal Made in Italy creations. The collection has been on an international tour with stops in Arezzo, Italy; Cologne, Germany, Paris and currently in Forte dei Marmi, Italy.

Armani opened a pop-up location in Forte dei Marmi earlier this month, and the East Hampton location follows as part of a global rollout.

In addition to the handbag collection, the boutique features Armani’s women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, fragrances, Giorgio Armani beauty, sunglasses, high jewelry, made-to-order services, and Armani/Casa accessories and gifts.

Clients can also reserve private or virtual appointments.

