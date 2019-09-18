FIRST BAG: Giorgio Armani will unveil a new handbag on Saturday called La Prima, or The First in Italian, as it is in fact modeled after a sleek design Armani created in 1995.

Aiming for a design that his customers would want to wear every day as well as for evening events, the accordion bag was inspired by details of his jackets.

While looking back at the original handbag, Armani developed La Prima with new techniques and hand-stitched, sartorial details.

La Prima includes the classic model with the double bellows on the sides or an updated version, rectangular and larger; two trunks in different sizes, and two shell clutches. The shoulder and tote styles can be handheld or, thanks to the double-slide handle, they can be worn as a cross-body.

The six new bags are available in a soft vegetable calf, in natural hues and in soft palmellato calfskin, spanning 11 colors: white, ice, nude, leather, burgundy, dark brown, black, grass and military green, red and powder blue. For evening, there are variations in lacquer or silk satin, in patent crocodile or lizard. There is also a more eccentric version in patent printed with a tortoise effect.

La Prima will be available in Giorgio Armani boutiques starting in December.

This season marks another first, as it is the first time the designer will hold a presentation at the Giorgio Armani Foundation’s office in Milan. In 2016, Armani revealed he had established the long-rumored foundation, which — while aiming to fund social projects — also ensures that his 2.1 billion-euro fashion group will live on.

“I decided to create the Giorgio Armani Foundation in order to implement projects of public and social interest,” Armani said at the time. “The foundation will also safeguard the governance assets of the Armani Group and ensure that these assets are kept stable over time, in respect of and consistent with some principles that are particularly important to me and that have always inspired my activities as a designer and an entrepreneur.”