MILAN — Giorgio Armani will stage its cruise 2021 fashion show in Dubai. The date of the event has not been disclosed, but it will take place in April to coincide with the reopening of the brand’s store at the Dubai Mall.

As reported, Giorgio Armani presented its cruise 2020 collection in Tokyo, reiterating the bond the designer has with Japan and its culture. Choosing Dubai for the upcoming show is in sync with the same spirit, as Armani inaugurated his first hotel there in 2010. In addition, the event will further contribute to the media exposure the city will have next year, when it will host Expo 2020.

“I’m very happy to be back in Dubai after 10 years, especially on the occasion of the Expo 2020 which will place a great emphasis on the city,” the designer said. “Dubai is a luxurious and fascinating place with a soul focused on the future, always in pursuit of the imagination,” he added.

As reported, the brand’s pre-fall collection show is scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Armani/Teatro venue in Milan. On that occasion, the designer will also unveil the first high jewelry collection under the Giorgio Armani luxury label.

Armani is not the first designer to look abroad to stage a cruise runway event. Last month, Chanel revealed it will be headed to Capri on May 7 for the occasion, which will mark the first time the fashion house will present a resort collection outside of Paris since 2016. Earlier this month, Gucci announced it will hold its cruise show in an undisclosed location in the U.S. on May 18, while Prada will travel east to unveil its collection in Japan on May 21. Max Mara will follow on May 25, when its cruise runway event will take place in Saint Petersburg.