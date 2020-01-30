ARMANI’S TRIBUTE TO LINDBERGH: Giorgio Armani will stage a photo exhibition at his Silos space dedicated to Peter Lindbergh. Called “Heimat. A Sense of Belonging,” it will be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week with a private preview on Feb. 21, opening to the public the following day and running until Aug. 2.

The exhibit will include both published and unpublished works by the prolific photographer, whose fashion portfolio included Dior, Louis Vuitton and the Pirelli calendar, among others. Lindbergh died at the age of 74 in September.

As reported, another exhibition, “Peter Lindbergh: Untold Stories,” comprising 140 works, will be unveiled in Düsseldorf, Germany, next month and run until June 1.

In recent years, the Armani/Silos space, which opened in April 2015, has staged solo exhibitions of photographers Larry Fink and Sarah Moon and artist Paolo Ventura, as well as a collective display of images by the likes of Aldo Fallai, Kurt and Weston Markus, Tom Munro, David Sims and Richard Phibbs. Last year, it housed “The Challenge — Tadao Ando” exhibit, which was the venue’s first dedicated to architecture. The retrospective displayed more than 50 projects by Ando, illustrated with sketches, original blueprints, video installations, technical drawings, travel notes and photographs taken by the Japanese architect himself.