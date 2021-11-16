×
Giorgio Armani’s Limited Edition Launches at Event and Pop-up Shop at The Colony Palm Beach

Limited Edition includes soft sweaters, easy pants and minimalist dresses that can create outfits to be worn day and night.

A spring look from Giorgio Armani's
A spring look from Giorgio Armani's Limited Edition.

Giorgio Armani’s spring Limited Edition collection will launch at a special event and pop-up shop at The Colony Palm Beach tonight.

Armani is partnering in the event with W Magazine. Following the event, which will take place from 6 to 9 p.m., the pop-up will remain at The Colony —  known as the pinkest boutique hotel in Palm Beach — for two additional days, where clients will be able to have styling appointments with celebrity stylist Kate Young.

Giorgio Armani Limited Edition
A spring look from Giorgio Armani's Limited Edition.
A spring look from Giorgio Armani's Limited Edition.
A spring look from Giorgio Armani's Limited Edition.

The Limited Edition collection has a casual focus. Neutral, versatile tones are mixed with touches of pastel blue and mint green to create a luxurious feel and modern aesthetic. The line includes soft sweaters, easy pants and minimalist dresses that can create outfits to be worn day and night. Retail prices range from $995 to $6,650. Limited Edition is available this month exclusively in the U.S., Canada and Brazil at Giorgio Armani stores.

A spring look from Giorgio Armani's Limited Edition.
A spring look from Giorgio Armani's Limited Edition.
