Giorgio Armani’s Limited Edition Launches at Event and Pop-up Shop at The Colony Palm Beach

Giorgio Armani’s spring Limited Edition collection will launch at a special event and pop-up shop at The Colony Palm Beach tonight.

Armani is partnering in the event with W Magazine. Following the event, which will take place from 6 to 9 p.m., the pop-up will remain at The Colony — known as the pinkest boutique hotel in Palm Beach — for two additional days, where clients will be able to have styling appointments with celebrity stylist Kate Young.

A spring look from Giorgio Armani ’s Limited Edition. courtesy shot.

The Limited Edition collection has a casual focus. Neutral, versatile tones are mixed with touches of pastel blue and mint green to create a luxurious feel and modern aesthetic. The line includes soft sweaters, easy pants and minimalist dresses that can create outfits to be worn day and night. Retail prices range from $995 to $6,650. Limited Edition is available this month exclusively in the U.S., Canada and Brazil at Giorgio Armani stores.