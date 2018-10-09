OLD NEW ADDRESS: Giorgio Armani plans to relocate his signature brand flagship from Via Montenapoleone to the original and storied address on Via Sant’Andrea. That unit opened in 1983 until the designer moved his flagship to the nearby tony shopping street of Via Montenapoleone in 2008.

The Via Sant’Andrea space housed the Armani/Casa collection from 2010 until 2017, when that line also moved to the former De Padova space — a pillar in the history of the city’s design — on Corso Venezia.

“I’m leaving the Montenapoleone boutique because I prefer to return to the store I own on Via Sant’Andrea 9,” the designer said on Tuesday. “It’s where I opened the first Giorgio Armani boutique, on what was — and still is — considered one of the most discreet and sophisticated streets of Milan’s Fashion District.”

Additional details in terms of timing and design were not available.

According to speculation, Louis Vuitton, already a neighbor of Armani’s on Via Montenapoleone, is interested in taking over the space and expand, but the company in Milan had no comment.

Presenting the 21,600-square-foot store’s new concept on Via Montenapoleone in September 2008, which Armani himself designed, he touted functionality and rationality. Covering three levels, the unit is located in the stately, historical 16th-century Palazzo Taverna, a building uniquely shaped as stylized tongs, with two entrances on Via Montenapoleone.