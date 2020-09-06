ARMANI’S CHOICE: Giorgio Armani was the first in Milan to decide to hold his namesake fall show behind closed doors in February, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and the designer has decided to once again opt for this format without guests, given the still uncertain scenario.

The Emporio Armani coed spring/summer 2021 show, dubbed “Building Dialogues,” will be presented digitally as a special video airing on Sept. 24 at 11:30 a.m. on a dedicated mini site, Emporioarmani-buildingdialogues.com, on the brand’s social networks and on Italy’s Camera della Moda’s platform.

In the video, filmed at the company headquarters on Via Bergognone in Milan, the Emporio Armani collection will be worn by models as well as young actors, singers, dancers and figures from industries connected to the brand’s community, but no additional details were provided at press time. “With its buildings, the architectural setting is a dynamic space that, together with the stars and the viewer, helps build dialogues that symbolize open-mindedness towards others and the world,” stated the company on Sunday.

The coed Giorgio Armani spring show, dubbed “Timeless Thoughts,” will be broadcast for the first time on television, airing on Sept. 26, on prime time on Italy’s La7 channel, as well as on Armani.com, on the brand’s social networks and on the Italian Chamber of Fashion’s platform. “The designer made this decision so that the show, which will be recorded behind closed doors, could be enjoyed by a vast public,” stated the company.

The title of the collection points to the designer’s longstanding idea of timeless style. This was reiterated in April when Armani sent an open letter to WWD reacting to an article published here a day earlier and musing on the possibility of the crisis yielding to slower fashion and long-lasting designs, which he has long embraced, and to collections aligned with the seasons, which he endorsed by stretching the summer season into September, for a start.

Armani revealed in May that he would present his namesake and Emporio Armani men’s and women’s shows in September here. The Armani Privé show was postponed from last July to January 2021 and will be held Milan at his storied headquarters in Via Borgonuovo, the 17th-century Palazzo Orsini, and not in Paris. The collection will be seasonless, comprising winter and summer pieces.

Milan Fashion Week, dedicated to both women’s and men’s collections, is slated to run Sept. 22 to 28, blending digital events with around 28 physical shows.