EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bündchen Signs With CAA Fashion

Gisele Bündchen has signed with the Creative Artists Agency’s CAA Fashion, a growing division of the Los Angeles-based entertainment and sports agency.

The Brazilian supermodel — known simply as Gisele — is no longer represented by IMG Models but remains signed to United Talent Agency for representation outside of fashion and beauty.

“I am thrilled to welcome Gisele to CAA Fashion and look forward to continuing our long history of working together, creating world-class opportunities spanning the multifaceted fashion and beauty industries,” CAA Fashion agent Anne Nelson — who was Bündchen’s agent for two decades at Elite Model Management and IMG Models — told WWD in a statement. Nelson, an industry veteran, joined CAA Fashion in September.

Headed by talent agent Christian Carino, CAA Fashion has been busy signing big names across fashion and entertainment since launching in 2020. The agency’s roster includes models Claudia Schiffer, Alessandra Ambrosio, Winnie Harlow, Duckie Thot, Kate Upton, Leomie Anderson, Indya Moore, Lourdes Leon, Leni Klum, as well as represents the likes of fashion designer Prabal Gurung, photographer Annie Leibovitz and makeup artist Sir John.

Bündchen, 41, has a 21-year career in fashion. She has been shot by prominent photographers and walked runways for the industry’s most notable fashion houses. Starring in campaigns for Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Versace, Victoria’s Secret and Ralph Lauren and gracing the covers of Time, Forbes, Rolling Stone, Vogue, W, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar, Bündchen — married to NFL quarterback Tom Brady — is one of the world’s most recognizable faces.

Among her many endeavors, Bündchen has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environmental Program since 2009. In 2018, she released New York Times bestseller “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life,” sharing her personal life story.