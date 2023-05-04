Gisele Bündchen Stars in Jimmy Choo’s Summer 2023 Campaign

LONDON — Gisele Bündchen is back in the sun.

The Brazilian model stars in Jimmy Choo’s summer 2023 campaign shot by Carlijn Jacobs, who has previously shot Kendall Jenner for the brand.

Bündchen wears a series of accessories in the beach-themed campaign, from the gold Agave flat gladiator sandals; the pearl-embellished Fayence slide; handwoven Bon Bon Bucket Maxi bag; Saeda sandal platform and the Indiya metallic sandals.

The campaign sees the model walking through a hotel lobby; exiting a lift; skipping on deckchairs to standing on rocks on the beach to the soundtrack of Lito’s “Pensando en ti.”

On Monday night, Bündchen attended the 2023 Met Gala solo wearing a mesh gown lined with sparkling stripes underneath a feathered cape.

She previously wore the ensemble in an editorial for Harper’s Bazaar Korea, which was photographed by Karl Lagerfeld.

Bündchen may have retired from the catwalk in 2015, but as of 2023, she’s stepping back into the fashion spotlight. Following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, Bündchen has done more covers and campaigns than she has in years.

She appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine in March. In a lengthy interview, she opened up about her divorce from Brady, which she called “the death of my dream.” The model continued, “It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?”

Her agent, Anne Nelson, recently told the magazine that some “really big fashion moments” are on the horizon. “The world is her oyster,” she added.

Bündchen isn’t ruling out a return to the runway, either. “Never say never,” the model told Vanity Fair. “The only thing in life I am certain of is change.”