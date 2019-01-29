E! host Giuliana Rancic is taking advantage of the awards season swirl in L.A. to relaunch her G by Giuliana collection with a cocktail party at the Beverly Hills Hotel slated for Tuesday night. She and husband Bill Rancic (her reality show co-star on “Giuliana and Bill”) will host press and influencers at the Polo Lounge for an informal presentation of the clothes, followed by a Q&A.

But don’t expect red-carpet gowns from the step-and-repeater, at least not yet. “The collection is really how I dress every day,” she said of the offerings, revamped since Rancic first got in the HSN clothing game in 2012. “You can wear it off-duty, you can wear it to work — I did just wear a dress on ‘E! News.’ You can dress it up or down. We have a really cute tracksuit I will wear during the day with sneakers, and dress up with metallic pumps at night.”

The collection features more than 25 styles, priced $24.90 to $119.90, in a range of fabrics and prints, including a vegan leather moto jacket with embellished sleeves, stretch denim, soft tees, drop-shoulder sweaters, printed blouses and dresses. The collection is available on HSN.com, with Rancic set to appear on-air on Jan. 31.

“We wanted to do something that was fun and have a different point of view,” said Rancic, explaining that her lifestyle has changed a bit in the last year, since she moved to L.A. and rejoined E! full-time after being in Chicago for three years to film her reality show. “Also, I’ve been working on a clean skin-care line for HSN called Fountain of Truth that launches in March. I am trying to make sure I can give everything the attention it deserves. Now, we are ready to relaunch with this collection we’ve been designing for the past year but haven’t been on the air with until now.”

Rancic may be a jeans-and-T-shirt kind of woman, but she’ll be forever associated with the red carpet, as one of the original panelists on “Fashion Police” with the late Joan Rivers.

When asked about the pitfalls of red-carpet commentary in these politically charged days of Time’s Up and AskHerMore, Rancic is careful with her responses: “I really just go with what people want to talk about…I’m the middleman for the celebrity and the fan, so I’m trying to ask questions fans would want to know the answer to.”

And when it comes to talking fashion (or not) with Hollywood stars this awards season, she insists she doesn’t intentionally forget to ask about their outfits, but rather tries to follow their lead. “Oftentimes, celebrities will say, ‘Can I tell you what I’m wearing? Or even, ‘What are you wearing?’ I leave it up to them. If it’s something they want to talk about great, if it’s not, no problem.”

As for whether she would ever dabble in designing eveningwear herself, like her cohost Ryan Seacrest who often wears his own Distinction collection on the red carpet, she doesn’t rule it out.

“I’ve been doing this 17 years, and I’ve worn my fair share of gowns. It would be fun to design something,” she said. “Maybe that’s something we could explore on HSN.”