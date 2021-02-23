TALK TO ME: Giuseppe Zanotti is making his Clubhouse debut during Milan Fashion Week.

To celebrate the unveiling of his women’s and men’s fall 2021 collections, the footwear designer is hosting a special event on the buzzy audio-only social app, which offers an alternative to a social media scene filled with polished and not-so-candid pictures.

Titled “A New Fashion Era: In Conversation With Giuseppe Zanotti,” the digital event will feature two iterations: one in Italian and the other in English.

The Italian room, moderated by witty blogger, writer, TV and radio presenter Daniela Collu — known by the name of Stazitta — will be live on Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. CET, and will feature Zanotti in conversation with model and DJ Cat Poulain and fashion stylist Michela D’Angelo.

Scheduled for Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. EST, the English room will feature socialite and fashion designer Nicky Hilton Rothschild and influencer Tina Leung in discussion with the Italian designer. It will be moderated by Vogue U.S. market editor Naomi Elizée.

Earlier this week, The Attico creative directors Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini announced a digital event staged on Clubhouse on Feb. 23. In conjunction with the launch of their first capsule dedicated to streetwear, they engaged in a lively conversation with the talent featured in the project’s campaign.

With its ephemeral spirit — conversations cannot be be archived and are not searchable — Clubhouse offers new opportunities for fashion brands to create appealing storytelling and engage with their consumers in a more spontaneous and immediate way.

