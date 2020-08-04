GETTING COMFY WITH GIUSEPPE: During the lockdown, footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti matured a new addition for tracksuits, which pushed him to develop his own loungewear capsule collection.

Called “Living Room,” the men’s capsule includes T-shirts, hoodies and drawstring pants, all crafted in Italy by using high-quality hypoallergenic cotton. Developed in a restrained color palette of black paired with gold embellishments, including embroidered logos and metallic details, the capsule will make its debut at the brand’s online store today with a series of T-shirts, while the rest of the offering will drop later this month.

“During my free time in quarantine, I found myself wearing tracksuits,” said Giuseppe Zanotti. “It got me thinking, why wouldn’t I make my own, exactly how I wanted, in exactly the materials I liked? I feel this is a time when we want to look at the essence of things, when we desire long-lasting pieces that we can wear time after time.”

Ranging from $250 for T-shirts to $550 for track pants, the capsule will also welcome during the year a dedicated sneaker, which Zanotti is developing.

To launch the “Living Room” project, the Italian brand teamed with American skateboarder Evan Mock, who shot portraits of himself wearing pieces from the capsule during his quarantine in Los Angeles.

“I love Evan’s style and attitude — easy but purposeful,” Zanotti said.