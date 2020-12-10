VENUS IS BACK: Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and Anja Rubik have been among its biggest fans. Giuseppe Zanotti’s iconic “Venus” stiletto, which debuted with the fall 2012 season, is making a comeback as part of the luxury footwear label’s new “Giuseppe Zanotti Icons” project.

Starting this month, the brand will release re-editions of its most successful styles, which will be reinvented with a contemporary twist while preserving their original aesthetic.

“My approach to design has always been about pushing forward and creating new worlds and fantasies. Yet, at the same time, two decades on, I was compelled to share some of my most revered creations and give the new generation a chance to experience their beauty,” said Giuseppe Zanotti, founder and creative director of his namesake brand. “Far from nostalgic, this project is a fresh chance to write an exciting new story. These are my icons and icons transcend seasons and trends.”

The project will kick off on Thursday with the release of the re-edition of the Venus stiletto heel, enriched with a snake-like metallic element wrapping around the foot with femininity and sensuality.

The stiletto will return in three options, including one mixing black suede with gold hardware, a black and red suede version with silver, as well as a black suede flat style enriched with gold hardware.

Available at a selection of Giuseppe Zanotti store, as well as the brand’s e-commerce, the Venus designs will retail from $1,695 to $1,795.

Zanotti is keeping busy. Last week, the designer revealed he signed a licensing agreement with Alexandre Vauthier for the design, production and distribution of the French label’s footwear collections.