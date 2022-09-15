Giuseppe Zanotti Taps Nicolò Beretta for New Shoe Line

PAIRED UP: Committed to supporting a young generation of shoemakers, Giuseppe Zanotti has tapped Nicolò Beretta to develop a new line.

Dubbed “Nicolò Beretta mentored by Giuseppe Zanotti,” the line will officially launch with the fall 2023 collection, but two styles will be previewed next week during Milan Fashion Week.

As per sketches shared with WWD, the line promises to hinge on hyperfeminine designs, including crystal-embellished high-heeled sandals and platform styles.

A sketch of a style from the “Nicolò Beretta mentored by Giuseppe Zanotti ” line.

“Over the years, this job has given me so much. I think that the best way I have to show my gratitude is to support the talent of emerging designers,” said Zanotti. “I believe that Nicolò has a very peculiar, distinctive aesthetic that together we will try to showcase at its best, also leveraging on my own expertise and on the know-how of my company.”

To be sure, the new line will be manufactured and distributed by the Giuseppe Zanotti SpA company, with the experienced shoemaker offering his guidance to Beretta.

Despite his youth, Beretta has already proved his talent and penchant for eccentric, bold designs and colorful embellishments through his brand Giannico, which he established in 2013 when he was still a teenager. After winning the Who’s on Next talent contest in 2015 and scooping up News’ “Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent Award” the following year, Beretta was also appointed creative director of Italian fashion label L’Autre Chose in 2018.

Beretta said Zanotti has been “an incredible source of inspiration” while he has made his way in the industry. “As a teenager I was stunned by his designs, and his creative genius combined with his savvy entrepreneurial vision have certainly influenced my journey,” he said.

While the Giuseppe Zanotti brand will continue to include women’s, men’s and children’s shoes, as well as small leather goods, handbags and jewelry, among other things, the new line with Beretta will focus on women’s footwear only.

So far, Zanotti has approached collaborations via multiple capsule collections developed with prominent names of the music and movie worlds, spanning from Jennifer Lopez to Zayn Malik and Evan Mock, to name a few.