Giuseppe Zanotti Taps Young Thug for New Sneaker Release

COBRA ICONS: Giuseppe Zanotti is marking the launch of its latest sneakers by tapping rapper Young Thug for campaign imagery, in which the rapper is seen donning — and licking — the shoes.

The low-top sneakers made their original debut at last September’s Milan Fashion Week and features a 3D cobra snaking around the shoe sole, its head sitting on top of the toe. They are available in pink, red, black and white.

In campaign images lensed by photographer Cam Kirk, the Atlanta-based rapper is seen donning and interacting with the sneakers, posing in studio against backdrops matching each sneaker’s color.

“For me, Giuseppe is like a chameleon,” Thug said. “He’s got the Italian style thing down but knows how to change it up and layer in the unexpected, the street. It’s fire.”

Tapped for his distinctive and chameleonic style (he appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone’s July issue with his hair dyed pink), ability to reinvent and, no less, for his 9 million followers on Instagram alone, Thug “defies classification and stereotypes,” according to Zanotti.

“He has always embraced the eccentric, the unapologetic — not only with his music but also with his fashion. He perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the Cobras,” the designer said.

Young Thug fronts campaign images for the launch of Giuseppe Zanotti ’s Cobras sneakers. Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Thug is recognized as the godfather of a new rap wave, having scooped up 14 Billboard chart hits before even releasing a studio album. He won a Grammy in 2019 for his hit song “This Is America” featuring Childish Gambino, which was named song of the year.

His second and most recent studio album “Punk“ was released last October and features guest appearances from BSlime, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Drake and Travis Scott, among others.

The sneakers will make their debut today in the U.S. at select Giuseppe Zanotti flagship stores, key retailers and they will be globally available at the brand’s e-shop.

