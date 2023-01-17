×
Givenchy Names Big Bang’s Taeyang as Brand Ambassador

The K-pop star will attend Givenchy's Paris Men's Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

Taeyang South Korean boy band Bigbang
Big Bang's Taeyang Getty Images

PARIS — K-pop’s takeover of fashion continues. In the latest men’s week move, Givenchy has named Taeyang, member of the group Big Bang and a solo artist, as its newest brand ambassador.

He becomes the first South Korean artist named in the role.

“Taeyang is an inspiring artist — a music pioneer with an authentic, barrier-breaking way of expressing his own personal style, which fits perfectly with today’s Givenchy aesthetic,” said creative director Matthew Williams.

“I am grateful to be able to start this new chapter of my life with Givenchy. It holds a special meaning to me, as Givenchy is a brand that has inspired me in many ways over the years,” Taeyang added. “Matthew has also been a leader in both fashion and culture for many years. I look forward to the exciting ways to collaborate with Givenchy through this partnership.”

The rapper and singer debuted with the boy band Big Bang in 2006, one of the first K-pop bands to achieve international mega stardom. He has since gone on to release several successful solo albums, and most recently released the R&B-infused single “Vibe,” a collaboration with BTS vocalist and main dancer Jimin.

Taeyang’s appointment marks the third major announcement from a fashion house this week, following Dior’s global ambassador partnership with Jimin, and Valentino signing on BTS’ Suga for a global campaign.

Taeyang will attend the Paris Men’s Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

Givenchy under Williamson has a history of partnering with K-pop stars. Girl group Aespa were named global brand ambassadors in February 2021 and attended his show in October.

