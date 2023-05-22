×
Givenchy Appoints Nanao as Japan Ambassador

It marks the first time the French fashion house has named a Japanese actress as a face of the brand.

Nanao
Nanao. Leslie Kee/Courtesy of Givenchy

Givenchy has named Nanao as it new Japan ambassador, marking the first time the French fashion house has appointed a Japanese actress as a face of the brand, it said.

A model, actress and TV personality, Nanao has starred in a variety of series and movies since embarking on her career in 2009, including action comedy “Hell’s Garden” and TV show “Ninja ni Kekkon wa Muzukashii,” the story of two ninjas from rival clans who get married without knowing each other’s true identities.

Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams praised her attitude. “I really admire Nanao for her professional versatility as well as her personal energy and style. She will make an ideal Japan ambassador, and I look forward to working together,” he said in a statement.

Nanao
Nanao. Leslie Kee/Courtesy of Givenchy

To mark the announcement, Nanao posed for a series of images shot by her close friend Leslie Kee, a Singaporean photographer based in Japan.

“Givenchy is a timeless brand that elevates me as a woman and an actress. I am very much looking forward to collaborating with the house on my personal expressions of elegance, which I consider a very important, key theme whether I am in front of the camera or not,” the actress said.

Nanao’s appointment illustrates the continued importance of the Japanese market. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the parent company of Givenchy, said sales in Japan grew 34 percent in the first quarter, with the country accounting for 7 percent of its global revenues of 21 billion euros during the three-month period.

Givenchy’s recent appointments have focused on Asia. Earlier this year, it named Taeyang, a member of the group Big Bang and a solo artist, as brand ambassador, making him the first South Korean artist to take on the role.

Nanao
Nanao. Leslie Kee/Courtesy of Givenchy
