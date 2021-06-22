NFT FOR GOOD: In honor of Pride month, Givenchy Parfums has collaborated with London gallerist and LGBTQIA supporter Amar Singh and artists from the Rewind Collective to create a digital work that is being sold to profit the association Le MAG Jeunes (or Mouvement d’Affirmation des Jeunes Gais, Lesbiennes, Bi et Trans) for people age 15 to 30.

It’s the first time that the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned house has dipped into the world of NFT, or Non-Fungible Tokens. An NFT is a piece of data that is not fungible, or replaceable, that can act as a digital certificate of authenticity and ownership for a particular asset.

“The house becomes the first beauty brand to imagine an NFT, putting this innovation at the service of an essential cause,” Givenchy Parfums said in a statement.

The artwork, called “Pride,” was inspired by Givenchy’s codes as well as the rainbow colors of Pride month. It’s made of a series of animated portraits meant to symbolize diversity, identity and the fight for equal rights.

The piece is visible on Instagram, on @givenchybeauty, and is being be sold now through June 26 in a series of 1,952 editions on the mobile platform VeVe.

Le MAG Jeunes will be given all sale proceeds.

Givenchy Parfums has been a digital pioneer among beauty companies. In July 2020, it claimed to be the first luxury beauty brand to propose makeup looks for the social simulation game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which became wildly popular at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

