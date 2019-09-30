Givenchy debuts limited T-shirts to celebrate the 70th anniversary of China

ANNIVERSARY GIFT: A day before the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on Oct. 1, Givenchy revealed on WeChat that the brand is giving out 70 limited-edition red T-shirts to its followers for free. The T-shirt is especially designed and signed by Clare Waight Keller and numbered from 1 to 70.

The brand also released two videos. In the first, model and the face of the brand Lina Zhang said: “I wish my motherland China, happy 70th birthday.” In the second, Waight Keller can be seen signing her name and drawing a big heart on the T-shirt.

By commenting on the WeChat post and sending birthday wishes to China, consumers will have the chance to win one of the 70 T-shirts.

This campaign can be seen as a proactive act for the brand to win back its Chinese consumers. Last month Givenchy was involved in a geopolitical storm sweeping fashion brands in China. As a result, Jackson Yee, a popular idol with millions of followers, terminated his contract with the Paris couture house.

Givenchy’s announcement on Monday gained almost 20,000 views within an hour.

