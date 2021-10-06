GLAAD Is Auctioning Off Bowen Yang’s Silver Platform Shoes

Want to put yourself in Bowen Yang’s shoes?

Last month, the “Saturday Night Live” comedian attended the Emmy Awards wearing a Zegna tux and silver Rancho platform shoes by Syro. Now, his metallic footwear is being auctioned off by LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD in support of Spirit Day. The Syro shoes feature a two-inch platform and five and a half inch heel; originally retailing for $230, the shoe is waitlisted on the brand’s online shop until spring 2022. (So, eBay it is!)

The auction is open now through Oct. 16, and all proceeds will benefit GLAAD’s initiatives. Spirit Day, set for Oct. 21, coincides with National Bullying Prevention Month. The annual day raises awareness for GLAAD’s anti-bullying campaign, and participants are encouraged to show their support by wearing purple.

“SNL” returned for its 47th season this past weekend with an episode hosted by Owen Wilson. (Next week’s host? Kim Kardashian West.) Fans can expect to see even more of Yang in the coming weeks: The show promoted the actor to repertory player.

