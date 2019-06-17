While Millennials are known for their mastery of social media, Gloria Vanderbilt, who died in her New York home at the age of 95, proved age is only a number when it comes to becoming an Instagram star.
The artist, entrepreneur, socialite and fashion icon launched her Instagram account in 2017 at 93 years old. Since then, she’s shared everything from moments with her sons — CNN’s Anderson Cooper and her late son, Carter Cooper — and her late husband, Wyatt Emory Cooper, in addition to her own pieces of artwork and iconic fashion moments. Over the last two years, Vanderbilt delighted her more than 200,000 followers with photos from her modeling days and with her celebrity friends, including Salvador Dalí and Frank Sinatra.
Read on to see highlights from Vanderbilt’s prolific life, as documented on her Instagram.
Taken in 1941 for #Harper'sBazaar by #georgehurrell, in my mother's house in Beverly Hills. I was 17 hoping to look grown up, hair coiffed into what was called "A Pompadour." The bracelet was made from seashells I had collected and strung together. I was paralyzed with fear, sitting in the chair, speechless, tongue-tied. The shoot clicked by, neither Hurrell nor I said a word. Years later I met him and his memory of it was so different from mine! He thought I was bored, indifferent. "Oh, No!" I told him, "I was a frightened child desperate to be an adult."
Just came across this polaroid of me with @andersoncooper. He was 17 and leaving high school early to travel across Southern Africa for several months. I was very nervous, but put on a brave face knowing he could handle himself whatever might come. He was hospitalized in Kenya with malaria and never told me until months later when he got home.
Portrait I did of my great friend, Carol Matthau, hoping to capture some of the mystery of her devilish charm. Tout lasse Tout casse Tout passe Et tous se remplace Translated: Everything tires Everything breaks Everything passes And everything is replaced Think about it …
Thirty years ago today, before my eyes, I lost Carter Cooper. My son. My life. My hope. In the years since, his brother, my beloved Anderson, has been by my side, giving me love and strength. Carter is close and alive within me, as he was from the beginning, and as he always will be.
This photo was taken in my living room in Southampton by #Scavullo. The dress was made for me by the great ballet theater designer #Karinska. I made the collage hanging on the wall of Queen Elizabeth out of silver paper and lavender gingham fabric. The living room floors were glazed white and the sofa was covered in a beautiful fabric by @FortunyVenezia. The pillows were cotton gingham.
A photo by #Horst for @harpersbazaarus. I was probably about 40 years old, it was before @andersoncooper was born. After a shoot I sometimes felt I had discovered something about myself I hadnt known, or seen, before. In this photo, leaning back on our living room sofa in a #mainbocher dress, I was thinking of nothing at all, except I was in love and happy, and the future stretched before like a field of untouched snow.
A friend sent me this photo the other day. I’d never seen it before. It is me with my Airedale in France, where i lived with my mother, and grandmother Morgan, and my nanny, whom I called Dodo. Plans were already afoot to get me back to America, I’d hear whispers between Dodo and my grandmother, but I did not know what it meant, and all that lay ahead.
