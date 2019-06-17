While Millennials are known for their mastery of social media, Gloria Vanderbilt, who died in her New York home at the age of 95, proved age is only a number when it comes to becoming an Instagram star.

The artist, entrepreneur, socialite and fashion icon launched her Instagram account in 2017 at 93 years old. Since then, she’s shared everything from moments with her sons — CNN’s Anderson Cooper and her late son, Carter Cooper — and her late husband, Wyatt Emory Cooper, in addition to her own pieces of artwork and iconic fashion moments. Over the last two years, Vanderbilt delighted her more than 200,000 followers with photos from her modeling days and with her celebrity friends, including Salvador Dalí and Frank Sinatra.

Read on to see highlights from Vanderbilt’s prolific life, as documented on her Instagram.

