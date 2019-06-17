As a fashion designer, artist and socialite, Gloria Vanderbilt’s prolific life has left its mark on many.

Vanderbilt — who died Monday at 95 in her New York home — was in the public eye since her birth, later leveraging her social stature to break into the fashion industry, first as a model and then as a fashion designer.

Through her multiple marriages, fashion collections and many public outings, Vanderbilt cemented herself as a style icon, wearing many classic looks that she documented and reflected on her personal Instagram account well up to her passing.

Click through the above gallery to see WWD’s archival images of Vanderbilt throughout her life.

