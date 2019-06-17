Heiress, artist and fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt, whose fame had multiple incarnations, has died at the age of 95.

Her death was announced Monday morning during an on-air tribute by her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

Her gilded lineage to Cornelius Vanderbilt did not deter her from stamping her name on America’s favorite well-worn style — jeans. Fiercely private, despite her international status, Vanderbilt’s later life was more solitary than many might have surmised. Even in her early 90s, Vanderbilt could be found every day at work in her art studio.

Vanderbilt was only 15 months old, when her father Reginald died. After that loss, her mother, who had been a teenage bride, became a fixture on the European society circuit and Vanderbilt was raised by a doting nurse. At the age of 10, Vanderbilt was part of a contentious custody battle, pitting her mother on one side and her aunt on the other, prompted the tabloids to label her, “poor little rich girl.”

As a businesswoman she forged new ground beyond her swan-logoed designer jeans. In 1946, the Gloria Vanderbilt Corp licensed its name to Les Parfums du Chevalier D’Eon to promote a line of cosmetics in Europe, making her the first American company to do license its name to a French company. The contract called for a minimum royalty guarantee of 1 million francs a year.

Married four times, Vanderbilt was also ahead of the women’s movement, telling WWD in 1967, “It’s a terrific time for women. They have more freedom. It’s because of the pill. Women have a choice of what they want to do and be.”

She also was unabashed about a certain sense of thrift at that time, saying, “I’m spending much, much less money on clothes this fall and having much more fun with fashion….I adore the dark look — it’s mysterious…and I love big hats and high collars — they make me feel protected.”

Even later in life, she was stirring up discussion with the publication of her prurient book “Obsession: An Erotic Tale.” Hosting a book party in her honor, Diane von Furstenberg said, “I was actually floored. It truly reminded me of when I was a little girl and I read the ‘Story of O,’ which is a book that I adored. [‘Obsession’] is not a book for guys. It’s very much of a woman’s fantasy, but it’s brilliant.”

Three years ago the HBO documentary “Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt and Anderson Cooper,” explored their fractured family history. Filmmaker Liz Garbus said at that time, “When I first met her and walked into her studio, I thought, ‘Ah, this is how you want to tell this story. You want to use the artwork as a flashlight kind of into her past history,’” Garbus said. “As a businesswoman, she was incredibly successful. Look, she wasn’t bred as a Vanderbilt young woman to be a career woman. But she did have some strong female influences, her aunt Gertrude Whitney being one of them. Gloria found a path forward and clearly work is a big part of her identity and what sustains her.”