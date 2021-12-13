Goat and Noah Launch First Partnership Collection

Goat and Noah launched their first partnership on Monday named “Mountain Goat,” an exclusive collection by the New York City-based label for the global resale platform.

The collection combines 1970s mountaineering with modern New York City and Tokyo city life, with pieces crafted with natural fibers including corduroy puffer jackets, rugby crewneck shirts, heavyweight flannels, apparel pieces like graphic hoodies and accessories like patterned caps. In addition, Noah and Merrell 1TRL produced a limited wilderness boot in two colorways for the collection.

The partnership is a continuation of Goat’s commitment to apparel and expanding its product offering. Though this is the first time the partners have come together to partner, Goat has partnered with brands on exclusive launches on multiple occasions, beginning with Versace on their Chain Reaction sneaker.

Goat launched apparel on its platform with McQ as their exclusive launch partner and has since expanded their apparel offering. The company also recently teamed with Burberry to launch the brand’s Arthur sneaker.

The resale platform also made clothing its central focus on their two advertising campaigns.

Prior to this launch, Noah and Adidas released a footwear capsule, and today launched Christmas-themed co-branded apparel and accessories made with Keith Haring’s estate.