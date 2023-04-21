Goat to Host Archival Shopping Experience 

Goat is gearing up for its second spring exhibit, offering rare and archival pieces to its global customer base.

The Los Angeles-based platform for sneakers and apparel will be hosting its second spring exhibit, a digital shopping experience with more than 300 rare and archival apparel, accessories and jewelry pieces from brands including Comme des Garçons, Raf Simons, Helmut Lang, Saint Laurent, Rick Owens and more.

“Fashion has become the universal language of culture,” said Sen Sugano, chief brand officer of Goat Group. “[The] spring exhibit invites our community to discover the pieces that have contributed to this phenomenon. This year, we are elevating the experience by partnering with renowned vintage boutiques and inspiring creatives to curate the selection, showcasing the styles that influenced today’s generation and that will continue to influence the next generation.”

Rick Owens spring 2017 jacket. Courtesy of Goat

Goat curated the spring exhibit from the personal collections of artists and creatives, such as Lexie Liu, Leo Reilly and Maria Zardoya, as well as archival specialists David Casavant, Dot Comme and 4gseller to round out the collection.

“Archival fashion is about the story for me,” Casavant said. “I think the longer history and more life the clothes have seen, the better. Not only do they have the story of the designer creating them, but the pieces in my sale have traveled all over the world and been in many different shoots. It’s about embracing that and passing these pieces on to someone else for them to add their own story to them.”

Goat’s weeklong spring exhibit begins on Monday at 10 a.m. PST and runs through April 30 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Goat is donating a portion of proceeds to Create Now, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that provides art programs to the youth.