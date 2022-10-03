×
God’s Love We Deliver and Michael Kors to Host 2022 Golden Heart Awards

The event takes place Oct. 17 at both an in-person gala at The Glasshouse in Manhattan and virtually.

Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba will win The Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy. Dan Doperalski/WWD

God’s Love We Deliver and Michael Kors will host the 2022 Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.

The event will take place in a hybrid format with both an in-person gala at The Glasshouse in New York, as well as a virtual program for guests tuning in from home.

Winning the Golden Heart Award for Outstanding Leadership is Huma Abedin, an American political staffer who was vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and author of “Both/And.”

The Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy will go to Jessica Alba, the actress and businesswoman who cofounded the nontoxic household goods start-up The Honest Co. in 2011.

The Golden Heart Award for Mental Health Advocacy will be given to model Bella Hadid, and the Golden Heart Award for Lifetime Achievement will go to Karen Pearl, president and chief executive officer of God’s Love We Deliver.

The 16th annual Golden Heart Awards Celebration will be hosted by Billy Porter. There will be a special musical performance by Lea Michele, who is currently starring as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” on Broadway.

The cocktail hour, in partnership with the Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle in New York, will feature their signature martini and live entertainment. The night will involve performances and a lineup of Broadway, TV and Hollywood stars. Artist Peter Tunney has also donated an original piece of art, specifically designed for the 2022 gala to be auctioned off at the event.

The event’s honorary chairwoman is Anna Wintour. Co-chairs are Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody, Alan Cumming, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, John Idol, Iman, Michael Kors, Jane Krakowski, Aerin Lauder, Judith Light, Audra McDonald, Ryan Murphy, Craig and Eileen Newmark, Ariana Rockefeller, Jordan Roth, Samantha Rudin, and Blaine Trump.

The Golden Heart Awards raises funds to help support God’s Love We Deliver. The New York City-based nonprofit has been cooking and home-delivering medically tailored meals to individuals with severe and chronic illness since 1985 and has continued to grow during the pandemic. The organization hasn’t missed a single delivery during COVID-19.

