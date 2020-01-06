Beyoncé may have skipped out on the Golden Globes red carpet, but she still left her signature sartorial mark at the annual awards show.

The singer, who was nominated for her cowriting efforts for best original song for the film “The Lion King,” attended the 2020 Golden Globe Awards wearing a custom Schiaparelli dress designed by artistic director Daniel Roseberry. Beyoncé paired the look (a black silk crepe slipdress with woven gold mesh sleeves) with sheer opera gloves and chandelier earrings.

In signature Beyoncé fashion, the singer posted a series of photos of herself in the dress — alongside husband Jay-Z — rather than walking the red carpet.

Beyoncé rarely makes red-carpet appearances, but throws social media into a frenzy on the rare occasions that she does. The singer had a number of viral red-carpet moments this summer during the press tour for “The Lion King,” first when she had a mother-daughter twinning moment at the film’s Los Angeles premiere when she wore matching Alexander McQueen with daughter Blue Ivy.

She then made headlines at the film’s London premiere where she met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for the first time.

