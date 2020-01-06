Instagram’s first weekly trend report on 2020 focused on the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, highlighting the topics that spiked on the social media platform.

“Joker,” which was up for four awards, was the most talked about film out of the nominees during the awards show and has been a trending hashtag on the social media platform since its release in October. In conjunction, actor Joaquin Phoenix was also trending on Instagram, boosted by his win for best actor in a drama.

His trending status can also be credited to his sister, Rain Phoenix, who posted a photo of her brother with his fiancée Rooney Mara a few days prior to the awards show. The photo was captioned with a quote from the actor himself where he applauds the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for serving a plant-based dinner at the awards show.

Actor Brad Pitt, who won his second Golden Globe for his role in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” also had one of the most viral moments of the night when he gave a shout out to costar Leonardo DiCaprio during his acceptance speech, stating he would’ve “shared the raft” with him, referencing DiCaprio’s famous role in “Titanic.”

Nominated actress Joey King had one of most top liked posts of the night, a photo of herself in an Iris van Herpen fall 2019 couture dress on the red carpet.

Ashley Benson also had a top liked post of the night showing off her red smokey eye look ahead of the night’s after parties.

