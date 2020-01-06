With a canon of iconic fashion moments that date back almost three decades, fashion icon Jennifer Lopez not disappoint with her Golden Globes 2020 look.

Lopez arrived at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, where she is nominated for best supporting actress for “Hustlers,” in a custom white Valentino dress decorated with an embellished emerald green and metallic gold bow. She paired the look with diamonds by Harry Winston.

Lopez’s stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, gave previews of her look on Instagram, posting videos showing tables full of rainbow-colored clutches, an array of high heels and a close up of her Harry Winston diamonds and emeralds.

Hairstylist Chris Appleton, who regularly works with Lopez, also gave a closer look at her braided bun on Instagram.

While the Golden Globes are the first major awards show of the year, Lopez already made headlines on the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Jan. 2, where she wore a floral Richard Quinn dress with a dramatic train.

Lopez, who was last nominated for a Golden Globe in 1998 for her role in “Selena,” is a favorite to win at this year’s ceremony. She’s coming off one of the busiest years of her career, where she won the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDA Awards, got engaged to longtime boyfriend, baseball player Alex Rodriguez, and brought back her iconic green plunging Versace dress at the designer house’s spring 2020 show.

She seemingly has no plans of slowing down in 2020. Next up, Lopez is slated to headline the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira next month.

