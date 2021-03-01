How 11 Golden Globes Outfits Looked Like on the Runway

A virtual red carpet didn’t stop celebrities from looking to the runway for their Golden Globes fashion.

For the 2021 Golden Globes, many nominated stars and presenters looked to the Paris Fashion Week runways for their looks, pulling from recent spring 2021 ready-to-wear and couture collections of major design houses like Dior, Chanel and Valentino.

Men’s fashion was at the forefront of Sunday’s awards ceremony, especially among nominated actors Dan Levy and Leslie Odom Jr., who wore looks from Valentino’s recent spring 2021 couture collection. The collection was the first from the design house to offer men’s couture styles.

Levy, whose hit show “Schitt’s Creek” won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, wore a lemon yellow suit with a matching sequined top from the Valentino collection. Odom Jr., who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture, wore a dusty pink suit with a white button-down and neon green turtleneck also straight from the collection.

For women’s fashion, couture pieces also reigned. Golden Globe winner Andra Day wore a sequined, macramé Chanel gown from the design house’s recent spring 2021 collection, and added an extra element of Old Hollywood glamour with a Chanel beauty look. “The Crown” nominee Gillian Anderson looked to Dior’s spring 2021 couture collection for her virtual red carpet look. The actress wore a hand-pleated dress designed in gold lamé gauze with Chantilly lace inlays and velvet. She paired the look with Dior fine jewelry.

