Celebrities are taking to social media to share their excitement over their 2021 Golden Globe Awards nominations.

This year’s nominations, which were revealed Wednesday morning, included several first-time nominees like Kaley Cuoco for HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” Emma Corrin for her role as Princess Diana in Netflix’s “The Crown” and Amanda Seyfried for her role in the David Fincher-directed film, “Mank.”

Cuoco posted a tearful video on Instagram showing her reaction to her nomination, captioning the post with: “I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying… so proud of my entire team.”

Collins posted a selfie with her dog to celebrate her nomination for the hit Netflix show, writing: “I tried to share the excitement with @redforddog but maybe it’s still too early for him…so honored to be nominated for a Golden Globe! I’m beaming for both my @emilyinparis and @mank families. What a wild morning! Ecstatic and grateful doesn’t even begin to cut it.”

The Golden Globes will air on Feb. 28 in a bicoastal show hosted by Tina Fey in New York and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles. Scroll on to see more celebrity reaction to the Golden Globe nominations.

Read more here:

A Look Back at the Most Memorable Golden Globes Red Carpet Moments

Jane Fonda to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes

Spike Lee’s Children, Satchel and Jackson, Named Golden Globes 2021 Ambassadors

WATCH: What It’s Like to Walk the Red Carpet at an Awards Show