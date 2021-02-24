Jennifer Lopez’s iconic style has resulted in her being the top searched Golden Globes red carpet star, according to a new report from Google.

The Google report, which looked at trending searches related to the Golden Globe Awards over roughly the last two decades, highlights the top searched Golden Globes dresses since 2010, with Lopez receiving the top spot.

Lopez has long been a fixture at the annual Golden Globes, bringing her signature style of sheer, formfitting dresses and dramatic, embellished gowns to the awards show’s red carpet. Over the last decade Lopez has attended the Golden Globes five times, most recently last year when she was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the 2019 film “Hustlers.”

She attended the awards show three times between 2010 and 2015 wearing one of her go-to designers, Zuhair Murad, who dressed Lopez in a white gown with a sheer, sequined cape detail, a formfitting lace dress and a silver beaded gown from the designer’s fall 2014 couture collection.

Lopez later wore a bright yellow Giambattista Valli caped dress to the Golden Globes in 2016 and a custom Valentino gown with an oversize bow in 2020.

Following Lopez in Google’s ranking is Jennifer Lawrence, who as a longtime Dior spokesperson has worn standout custom looks from the design house to the Golden Globes, including a satin red gown in 2013, a tiered white dress in 2014 and a column-like red dress with cutouts in 2016. Prior to her appointment at Dior, Lawrence wore a ruffled Louis Vuitton gown for her first nomination in 2011.

Lawrence was followed by model Emily Ratajkowski in the third spot, who attended the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in a silk yellow gown by Reem Acra. She was followed by Gwyneth Paltrow, who wore a polarizing sheer Fendi dress at last year’s Golden Globes.

Ranking in fifth place was five-time nominee Emma Stone, who has attended the Golden Globes six times over the last decade. Some of her standout red carpet looks include the peach-colored, open-back Calvin Klein dress she wore in 2011, a jeweled Lanvin jumpsuit she wore in 2015 and star-embellished pink gown by Valentino she wore in 2017, when Stone picked up her first award for her role in the film “La La Land.”

Google’s report also highlights the top searched celebrity fashion star for each year’s Golden Globe Awards. For last year’s awards show, Beyoncé and her custom Schiaparelli dress made her the top searched celebrity fashion star. The year prior, the top searched Golden Globes celebrity was Sandra Oh, who wore Stella McCartney and Versace gowns to host that year’s awards show with Andy Samberg. Oh also made history that year as the first woman of Asian descent to win more than one Golden Globe award.

