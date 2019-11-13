DANCING SHOES: Golden Goose has introduced a new limited-edition sneaker style, dubbed “Yeah!”

Inspired by the melting pot of cultures and the energy of dancing, the unisex style reinterprets one of the company’s archival designs with contrasting panels, vibrant color combinations and clashing textures.

In particular, the model features leopard-print inserts and the brand’s signature star in gold on the sides of its upper part, a metallic toe and red detailing bearing the “GGDB/LTD EDITION” lettering. The rubber injected sole and bold, purple logo on the rear finish off the look of the funky style, which is additionally equipped with near-field communication (NFC) wireless technology for the first time. Customers can therefore validate the sneakers using the inbuilt ID tag simply by bringing their smartphone close to the front of the right shoe.

Available from Wednesday in 300 pieces exclusively at the brand’s e-store, where a pair retails for 410 euros, the sneaker will hit stores in December in a wider range of color and texture combinations.

To promote the launch, a short video has been released on the company’s YouTube channel and social media. In the clip, a diverse group of people wearing the style dances in the streets of New York to the notes of Chaka Khan’s “Like Sugar” blasted by a gold Golden Goose-branded boombox.

Recently, the Venice-based company has been at the center of market speculation for being the latest Italian brand to attract potential investors. According to sources, a “teaser dossier” has been presented to potential bidders and seven to eight companies are said to have shown some interest, including PVH Corp., Permira, Advent and Ralph Lauren Corp.

As reported earlier this week, former Gucci creative designer Frida Giannini is said have been designing the brand’s ready-to-wear and accessories for several months now.