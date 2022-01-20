Golden Goose Named Italy’s Top Employer 2022

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR: Although the Golden Goose brand’s ethos is “Perfect Imperfection,” its work ethics and environment are being recognized as anything but imperfect.

The brand, which is known for its intentionally distressed sneakers, is receiving Italy’s “Top Employer 2022” certification by the Top Employer Institute, issued after a rigorous human resources’ analysis and evaluation process.

“The heart of Golden Goose is the people,” said Silvio Campara, chief executive officer of the brand. “Our objective is not to limit them in a ‘perfect role,’ but to allow them to express their uniqueness. Kindness and our capacity to dream together generates values and innovation.”

Golden Goose headquarters in Milan Courtesy of the brand

According to Golden Goose, the brand supports its employees thanks to the so called “Family Strategy” — a plan that takes into consideration three fundamental pillars: For You, For Your Loves, For the World. For You aims at providing employees with flexible working hours, remote options, structured welfare programs, a concierge service and a sustainable fleet of e-cars and e-bikes.

For Your Loves is dedicated to employees’ families and loved ones, implementing financial contributions, additional off-time and care-giving services.

For the World promotes volunteering for a charity cause during the workday and encourages the use of paid special permits to use on benefit projects.

Moreover, this year Golden Goose has also established a hydroponic garden in its Milan headquarters where vegetables are harvested and can be used by employees to encourage sustainability and seasonal produce. The rooftop garden is curated by three-star Michelin restaurant, Da Vittorio.