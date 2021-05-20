Good American is expanding its swimwear, which was first launched in June of last year.

The size-inclusive fashion company, which is based in Los Angeles, has unveiled its new Always Fits Swim collection, a line offering five size categories (00/0 to 7/8 or XS to 5XL), with each one fitting about three or four typical women’s swim sizes.

Like the brand’s Always Fits denim drop (one pair of jeans stretches up to four sizes), the swimwear similarity takes into account weight changes and size fluctuations and is created with stretchability in mind. It’s made with a “proprietary knitted stretched” fabric, aimed at providing an easy fit for all.

The collection features two tops, two bottoms and a reversible one-piece with adjustable straps, all available in six colors, largely earth tones. Priced between $39 and $95, the items are available for purchase at GoodAmerican.com. Also launching today are 18 additional styles as part of the brand’s regular swim line (available in nine sizes).

When swim was introduced in June, it was the largest sales day for Good American, according to the brand, which was founded in 2016 by chief executive officer Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian. Swim is now one of its fastest-growing categories. In March, Good American released additional swim items, which sold “even more” than its June release, noted the brand (which also expanded into footwear late last year). Looking ahead, Good American is expecting a 200 percent revenue increase year-over-year and 7 percent increase in swim sales.

“Twenty-twenty was a successful year for the company, according to Grede, who told WWD that there were no layoffs or furloughs amid the pandemic.

“Our business has been explosive,” she said.